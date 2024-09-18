First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 27,092 shares.The stock last traded at $126.85 and had previously closed at $126.76.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.79.

Get First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth $37,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 25.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at $84,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.