First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 23,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 27,092 shares.The stock last traded at $126.85 and had previously closed at $126.76.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.0 %
The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $123.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.79.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0518 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.