First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (NASDAQ:EKG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EKG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.10. The company had a trading volume of 156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,649. First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 million, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.14.

First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Lux Digital Health Solutions ETF (EKG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Lux Health Tech index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of globally-listed companies engaged in digital health technologies. EKG was launched on Mar 22, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

