First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 73,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the previous session’s volume of 25,887 shares.The stock last traded at $171.67 and had previously closed at $170.92.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 45,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 26,703 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 325.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,271 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 246.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Company Profile

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

