First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP) Short Interest Update

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Price Performance

ISHP traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $32.01. 30 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (ISHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Global E-Commerce index. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to the global e-commerce industry. Securities are selected by market-cap and weighted equally. ISHP was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

