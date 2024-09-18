First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSZ traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.58. 219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.95. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $54.64 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSZ. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,977,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

