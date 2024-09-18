First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Sets New 1-Year High at $25.31

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.31 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 483391 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.24.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,112,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,432,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767,863 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,870,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,191,000 after buying an additional 177,889 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,172,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,106,000 after acquiring an additional 97,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,475,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,307,000 after buying an additional 548,375 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

