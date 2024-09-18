First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 59,299 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 20,066 shares.The stock last traded at $105.68 and had previously closed at $105.32.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $780.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPX. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period.

About First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

