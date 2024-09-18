Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 16,477 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 12,511 shares.The stock last traded at $42.65 and had previously closed at $42.61.
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Firstsun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Firstsun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Firstsun Capital Bancorp will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.
FirstSun Capital Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Sunflower Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and financial services to small and medium-sized companies in Texas, Kansas, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona. The company offers deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, checking and savings accounts, money market and term certificate accounts, certificates of deposit, and treasury management products and services.
