Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.83. 69,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,528,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 target price on Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price target on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
