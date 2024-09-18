Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.83. 69,532 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,528,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright set a C$1.90 target price on Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight Capital set a C$2.30 price target on shares of Fission Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCU

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

About Fission Uranium

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 23.97 and a quick ratio of 20.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$729.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 2.69.

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.