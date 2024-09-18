FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,397,500 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 1,555,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 310.6 days.

FIT Hon Teng Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FITGF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. FIT Hon Teng has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.

Get FIT Hon Teng alerts:

About FIT Hon Teng

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

FIT Hon Teng Limited develops, produces, and sells interconnect solutions and related products in Taiwan, the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Intermediate Products and Consumer Products.

Receive News & Ratings for FIT Hon Teng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIT Hon Teng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.