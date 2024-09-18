FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF) Short Interest Down 10.2% in August

FIT Hon Teng Limited (OTCMKTS:FITGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,397,500 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the August 15th total of 1,555,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 310.6 days.
FIT Hon Teng Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FITGF opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. FIT Hon Teng has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48.
About FIT Hon Teng
