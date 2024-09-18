Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the August 15th total of 77,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other Five Point news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 106,984 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $333,790.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,928 shares in the company, valued at $171,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 12.6% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 0.4% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the second quarter worth $293,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Five Point by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 828,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 133,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Five Point by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,023,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,720,000 after purchasing an additional 124,806 shares during the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FPH traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,155. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.10. Five Point has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.25 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.45.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The business had revenue of $51.19 million during the quarter.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

