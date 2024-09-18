FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.37

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.37 and last traded at $41.37, with a volume of 82635 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.33.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 15,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

