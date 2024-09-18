Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a £220 ($290.62) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($281.37) to £207 ($273.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £186 ($245.71) to £188 ($248.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £197.72 ($261.19).
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
