Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Short Interest Up 11.1% in August

Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 0.9 %
NYSE:FLUT traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.49. The stock had a trading volume of 753,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,883. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.55 and its 200-day moving average is $199.99. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $231.60.
Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Analysis on Flutter Entertainment
Institutional Trading of Flutter Entertainment
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,319,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,371,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,115,000.
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Smartsheet Is a Smart Buy for Traders and Investors: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.