FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.14

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 302300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Trading Down 8.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,219.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of C$4.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.38.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. The company offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is an aircraft satcom/interface device, which enables cockpit voice communications, real-time aircraft state analysis, and the transmission of aircraft data while inflight; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that deliver airborne weather and humidity data in real-time; FLYHT-WVSS-II, a mounted aircraft sensor that detects and reports water vapour; AFIRS Edge, provides AID functions to supply aircraft’s data to the flight deck for EFB applications; FleetWatch, offers configurable fleet situational awareness platform; FuelSense, provides insight to an airline’s management and usage of fuel; and ClearPort, a clear view into the status of an aircraft.

