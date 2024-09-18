Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Raised by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 369.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,829 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34,493 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 59,082 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 17,124 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $2,812,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 155,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

