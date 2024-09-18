Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Update

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,160,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 103,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $10.99. 54,959,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,007,887. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

