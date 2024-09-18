Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.95. 6,678,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 53,740,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

