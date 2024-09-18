Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Update

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 456,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FOR. Citigroup lowered their target price on Forestar Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Forestar Group from $37.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Forestar Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

NYSE:FOR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.96. 172,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,849. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $33.05. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $22.71 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $318.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.50 million. Forestar Group had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 13.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Forestar Group will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $49,875.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,907.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $62,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,502.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Parmer sold 1,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $49,875.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,907.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,095 shares of company stock worth $159,887 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter worth about $13,367,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2,409.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,102 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after buying an additional 304,468 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter worth about $6,753,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the second quarter worth about $6,592,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,438,669 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $78,012,000 after buying an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

