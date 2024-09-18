Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) COO Sells $15,017.12 in Stock

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) COO Drew Sievers sold 11,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $15,017.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 800,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,435.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Drew Sievers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Drew Sievers sold 24,051 shares of Forge Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total transaction of $31,266.30.

Shares of FRGE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 271,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,783. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $238.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66.

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 27.75% and a negative net margin of 96.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Forge Global Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Forge Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forge Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Forge Global by 29.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Forge Global by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forge Global by 42.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

