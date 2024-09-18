FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Down to $44.08

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.08, but opened at $43.07. FormFactor shares last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 16,670 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

FormFactor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.58. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.11.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm had revenue of $197.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares in the company, valued at $543,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $185,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,276 shares in the company, valued at $24,742,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,770 shares of company stock valued at $908,894 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 825,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FormFactor in the 4th quarter worth about $21,454,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

