Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) CEO Ken Xie Sells 23,538 Shares

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) CEO Ken Xie sold 23,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $1,763,937.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,878,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,977,721.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58.

On Monday, July 15th, Ken Xie sold 24,267 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,456,262.67.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,876,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,324. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.90 and its 200-day moving average is $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Fortinet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 22.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Werlinich Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the second quarter. Werlinich Asset Management LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

