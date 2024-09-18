Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Director Acquires C$136,001.53 in Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) Director Nicholas Hugo Housby Dryland acquired 805 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$168.95 per share, with a total value of C$136,001.53. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,001.53.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock remained flat at C$169.45 during trading on Wednesday. 163,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,729. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of C$139.19 and a 12-month high of C$195.35. The company has a quick ratio of 23.26, a current ratio of 29.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of C$32.61 billion, a PE ratio of -41.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$168.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$164.94.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.07 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$355.88 million during the quarter. Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 51.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 5.2932599 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.497 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -48.18%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC upped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$250.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$177.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$192.18.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

