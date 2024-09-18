Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (BATS:LVHI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $212,000.

Shares of LVHI stock opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.95. The stock has a market cap of $944.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.51.

The Franklin International Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an all-cap index of developed ex-US stocks, selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

