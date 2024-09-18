Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Short Interest Down 11.8% in August

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,000 shares, a drop of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 300,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 939,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,621,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,064,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 44.6% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 791,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after acquiring an additional 244,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 37.4% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 219,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 59,729 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FTF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,039. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $6.81.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

