Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG) Sets New 12-Month High at $49.30

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FLQG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.30 and last traded at $49.30, with a volume of 6255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.19.
Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.03.
About Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.