Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.06

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $57.06 and last traded at $57.04, with a volume of 30071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.97.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.17. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 398,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,245,000 after acquiring an additional 22,807 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 104,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,519,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,265,000 after purchasing an additional 681,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000.

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

