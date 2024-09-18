Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 150,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 103,248 shares.The stock last traded at $40.49 and had previously closed at $40.54.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $636.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF stock. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF ( NASDAQ:LVHD Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.

