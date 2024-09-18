Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 150,538 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 103,248 shares.The stock last traded at $40.49 and had previously closed at $40.54.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The firm has a market cap of $636.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.93.
Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.377 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th.
Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
About Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF
The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the QS Low Volatility High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of roughly 50-100 US stocks selected from across the market cap spectrum. Stocks are selected and weighted to emphasize profitability, high dividends, low price volatility and low earnings volatility.
