Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.35

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $54.35 and last traded at $54.67, with a volume of 99284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.30.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $659.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

