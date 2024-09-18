Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.10

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 956135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

Freegold Ventures Stock Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$473.74 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Freegold Ventures news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. purchased 602,000 shares of Freegold Ventures stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,620.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $862,818. Company insiders own 29.75% of the company’s stock.

About Freegold Ventures

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

Further Reading

