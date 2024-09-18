Freegold Ventures (TSE:FVL) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSE:FVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.05 and last traded at C$1.06. 157,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 221,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

The firm has a market cap of C$455.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.69 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 6.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Freegold Ventures news, insider 2176423 Ontario Ltd. bought 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,507.70. In the last quarter, insiders bought 1,272,000 shares of company stock worth $862,818. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freegold Ventures Limited, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, cobalt, and tungsten deposits. It holds interests in the Golden Summit property that consists of 53 patented and 107 unpatented federal claims comprises 240 State of Alaska claims that cover a total area of 5,971.6 hectares; and Shorty Creek property comprises 328 State of Alaska mining claims covering an area of 31,478 acres located in Alaska, the United States.

