freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.87

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.87, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.87.
freenet Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.67.
freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $651.55 million during the quarter. freenet had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.16%.
About freenet
freenet AG provides telecommunications, broadcasting, and multimedia services for mobile communications/mobile internet, and digital lifestyle sectors in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile network operators; planning, set up, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle.
