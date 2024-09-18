FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) COO Sells $50,542.50 in Stock

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $50,542.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FRP Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:FRPH traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.09. 9,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,975. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The company has a market cap of $572.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.39 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.64.

Get FRP alerts:

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. FRP had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FRP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FRP

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in shares of FRP by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,937,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,251,000 after buying an additional 968,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in FRP by 101.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after purchasing an additional 553,265 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FRP by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the period. LB Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of FRP by 100.0% during the second quarter. LB Partners LLC now owns 125,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 62,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in FRP by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 110,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 55,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

About FRP

(Get Free Report)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.