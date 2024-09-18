FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $129.00

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $129.00 and last traded at $126.83, with a volume of 427421 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $125.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTAI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.58 and its 200 day moving average is $89.67.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $443.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.92 million. FTAI Aviation had a positive return on equity of 180.68% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $59,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation in the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

