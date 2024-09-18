Fukuoka Financial Group (OTC:FKKFF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.58

Shares of Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc. (OTC:FKKFF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.58, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
Fukuoka Financial Group Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.67 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23.
Fukuoka Financial Group Company Profile
Fukuoka Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposits, such as current deposits, ordinary and other demand deposits, time deposits, and negotiable certificates of deposit, as well as provides loan products.
