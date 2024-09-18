Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fundamental Global Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,600 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Fundamental Global Stock Performance

Shares of Fundamental Global stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $0.89. 41,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,591. Fundamental Global has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Fundamental Global alerts:

Fundamental Global (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. Fundamental Global had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter.

Fundamental Global Company Profile

Fundamental Global Inc engages in reinsurance, merchant banking, and asset management business. The company offers initial public offering services. It also offers specialty property and casualty reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides investment advisory services. The company was formerly known as Ballantyne Strong, Inc and changed its name to FG Group Holdings Inc in December 2022.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fundamental Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fundamental Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.