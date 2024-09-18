Future (LON:FUTR) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $907.23

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 907.23 ($11.98) and traded as high as GBX 1,054 ($13.92). Future shares last traded at GBX 1,047 ($13.83), with a volume of 869,609 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FUTR. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Future to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.72) to GBX 733 ($9.68) in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,464 ($19.34) price target on shares of Future in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Future to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 850 ($11.23) to GBX 1,310 ($17.31) in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Future currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,063.40 ($14.05).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,068.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 907.23. The stock has a market cap of £1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,377.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.94.

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

