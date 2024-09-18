FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $317.84

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 317.84 ($4.20) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.23), with a volume of 64040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328 ($4.33).

FW Thorpe Stock Down 2.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £378.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,694.74 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 353.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 365.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.

FW Thorpe Company Profile

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

