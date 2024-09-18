G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

G6 Materials Trading Down 16.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$985,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 898.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08.

About G6 Materials

(Get Free Report)

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.