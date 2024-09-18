GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Shares Down 6%

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.03. 950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 5,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

GAMCO Investors Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $570.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.94.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $57.64 million for the quarter.

GAMCO Investors Cuts Dividend

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

