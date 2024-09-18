Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 9,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Gaotu Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 1.1 %

GOTU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. 1,645,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,455. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $8.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.66 million, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of -0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

