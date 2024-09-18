GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,134,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,352 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.00% of GATX worth $282,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in GATX by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in GATX by 89.2% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,112,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GATX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,917,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $772,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

GATX Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $137.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $97.21 and a 52-week high of $151.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.96.

GATX Announces Dividend

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.39). GATX had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

