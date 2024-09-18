GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”

Bank of America upgraded shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $300.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $200.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.64.

NYSE:GEV opened at $238.57 on Tuesday. GE Vernova has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.31.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, research analysts predict that GE Vernova will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,720,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,892,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

