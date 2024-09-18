Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Short Interest Update

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the August 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GNLX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.53. 32,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,089. Genelux has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. The stock has a market cap of $86.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of -1.55.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genelux will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GNLX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genelux in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of Genelux to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Genelux in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Genelux from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other Genelux news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 23,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $63,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 716,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,382.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 348,368 shares of company stock worth $773,520. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Genelux by 2,326.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 1,082,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,663 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Genelux by 49.7% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 75,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Genelux by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 24,220 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genelux in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genelux in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

