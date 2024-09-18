General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Director Sells $406,626.00 in Stock

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE GD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $303.11. 476,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $309.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.56.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GD. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3,645.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 558,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $145,048,000 after buying an additional 543,672 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 879.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,148,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,216,599,000 after buying an additional 293,316 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,347,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,119,000 after buying an additional 262,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 174.8% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 384,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,458,000 after buying an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.06.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

