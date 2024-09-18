Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Short Interest Update

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the August 15th total of 5,010,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
In related news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,186,723.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genworth Financial by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the first quarter worth $67,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th.
Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.
