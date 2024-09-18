George Anthony Taylor Sells 23,837 Shares of United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Stock

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) insider George Anthony Taylor sold 23,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,261,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,411.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

United Parks & Resorts Stock Up 0.8 %

PRKS stock opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.01. United Parks & Resorts Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.87 and a 52-week high of $60.36.

Get United Parks & Resorts alerts:

United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.08). United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The business had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRKS shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Parks & Resorts

United Parks & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parks & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parks & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.