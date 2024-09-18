Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Short Interest Down 8.1% in August

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 6,190,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Gerdau Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GGB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,950,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,703,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.31.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Gerdau had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 1,706.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 288,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 272,549 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 97.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 27.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Gerdau by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,324,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,369,000 after buying an additional 179,988 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

