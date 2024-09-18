German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the August 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

German American Bancorp Price Performance

German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.61. 65,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,985. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. German American Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $42.78.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 24.44% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at German American Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In other news, Director Diane B. Medley purchased 710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.37 per share, with a total value of $25,822.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,936.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas W. Seger bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 484,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,823,785.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane B. Medley bought 710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.37 per share, for a total transaction of $25,822.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,936.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,078 shares of company stock valued at $150,203 over the last 90 days. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GABC. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in German American Bancorp by 186.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in German American Bancorp by 96.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in German American Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GABC. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of German American Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, German American Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

