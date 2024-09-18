Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Down 14.4% in August

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. Getinge AB has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01 and a beta of 0.82.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $776.85 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

